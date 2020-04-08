Echols: All St. Louis COVID-19 deaths have been African Americans

ST. LOUIS — Officials said Wednesday that all of the people in the city who've died from complications related to COVID-19 were African American.

There have been 12 people in St. Louis who have died as of Wednesday. The city now has more than 480 cases of people infected with the coronavirus.

“If you look at the health disparities in the city of St. Louis, they’re not unique,” city Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said during a briefing Wednesday. “Inequities exist across the U.S. and across the world, and it’s posed a challenge for public health agencies, (which) have to address those issues and ensure all individuals, regardless of race, socioeconomic status, income, or educational attainment have access to quality health-related resources.”

Several U.S. metro regions have reported that African Americans are suffering infections at higher rates. It's been difficult to determine if that's the case in the St. Louis region or across Missouri because health officials are generally not disclosing the racial breakdown of victims.