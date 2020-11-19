Edwardsville City Council to decide on issuing fines for residents who don't wear masks

EDWARDSVILLE — If Edwardsville City Council passes an ordinance at its next meeting, rule-defying residents could receive fines for not wearing masks starting as early as Dec. 2.

The potential fines for first-time offenders — $25 for residents and $50 for businesses — were recommended by Mayor Hal Patton, who said he drafted the ordinance because of a surge in coronavirus cases in Edwardsville and Madison County.

"We’re not trying to be punitive. We’re just trying to get compliance and support for this," Patton said via phone call Thursday. "But if it’s a repeated situation, those fines could go up significantly."

Madison County recorded a new single-day high for cases Sunday with 610. According to the health department's dashboard, the county then recorded another 610 cases Monday, 461 cases Tuesday and 279 cases Wednesday. In all, the county has recorded 11,668 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to the spike in cases, at least two hospitals near Edwardsville had no intensive care unit beds available in recent days, leading Patton to declare a state of emergency Tuesday.