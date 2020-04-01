You are the owner of this article.
Employee at Hazelwood day care tests positive for COVID-19
Employee at Hazelwood day care tests positive for COVID-19

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

HAZELWOOD — An employee at Learning Days has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents. Shiketa Morgan, owner of the day care, said she opted to temporarily shut down the business. 

Morgan said the building has been professionally cleaned and she plans to reopen April 13. The day care was not required by the state to shut down after the positive case, Morgan said. 

The letter included instructions to not take a photo of the letter or post it on social media, though it still ended up on social media.

“I wasn’t hiding anything. I was trying to protect the privacy of the employee and not spread fear,” Morgan said. “A lot of people are critical of day cares being open right now, and as a grandmother and mother I get that, but when I signed up to open up a day care, I signed up to be there for those families if they need my services. So that’s one of the reasons I decided to stay open during this pandemic.”

Morgan said an employee started feeling sick at the day care on March 24. The employee's temperature was 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the employee left after about 30 minutes. 

There were about 17 children at the day care that day, Morgan said, and she called each of the parents the following day. 

When the employee tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, Morgan said she called parents again to let them know, and all parents picked up their children. 

The letter was also sent Friday, Morgan said, along with a letter for parents’ employers.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

