Employee in St. Louis mayor's office tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — An employee of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' office has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman confirmed Friday.
The employee informed the mayor's office of the diagnosis Thursday night, spokesman Nick Dunne said.
Jones and other staffers were being tested for COVID-19 and were asked to work from home and isolate, Dunne said. The mayor was expected to appear by conference call at 2 p.m. Friday for a Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting, and then hold a virtual media briefing afterward.
Dunne did not release more details about when the employee had tested positive for COVID-19, or how many people that employee might have been in contact with recently.
St. Louis public health officials are contacting anyone who may have been around that employee, as well as other employees in Jones' office, in the past week, Dunne said.
An official with the department of public health could not immediately be reached for more information.
The mayor's office requires employees to wear masks when in close proximity to another person, and most employees in the office have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Dunne said.
Dunne said he had tested negative for the virus Friday.
This is a developing report. Check back for updates.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
