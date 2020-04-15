Employee, resident of Webster Groves nursing home positive for coronavirus

WEBSTER GROVES — An employee and a resident of the Laclede Groves assisted living complex here have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

In an email to employees Tuesday morning, Lutheran Senior Services President Gary Anderson wrote that the employee came to work April 11 and passed the health screening, but "began to show symptoms and was sent home early." LSS was notified Sunday that the employee had tested positive, Anderson wrote. That employee worked in the memory care assisted living portion of the community.

Tuesday afternoon, Anderson notified employees that a resident in memory care was taken to the hospital Monday "for reasons unrelated to COVID-19," and tested positive for coronavirus there. The email continues, "The area has been quarantined and all residents on the neighborhood are being monitored for symptoms."

Both emails say staff have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive employee and resident and are "following up with these individuals."

In a statement, LSS said they are working "closely with local, state, and federal authorities and are following their guidelines."