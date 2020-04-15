Employee, resident of Webster Groves nursing home positive for coronavirus

WEBSTER GROVES — An employee and a resident of the Laclede Groves assisted living complex here have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.
In an email to employees Tuesday morning, Lutheran Senior Services President Gary Anderson wrote that the employee came to work April 11 and passed the health screening, but "began to show symptoms and was sent home early." LSS was notified Sunday that the employee had tested positive, Anderson wrote. That employee worked in the memory care assisted living portion of the community.
Tuesday afternoon, Anderson notified employees that a resident in memory care was taken to the hospital Monday "for reasons unrelated to COVID-19," and tested positive for coronavirus there. The email continues, "The area has been quarantined and all residents on the neighborhood are being monitored for symptoms."
Both emails say staff have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive employee and resident and are "following up with these individuals."
In a statement, LSS said they are working "closely with local, state, and federal authorities and are following their guidelines."
LSS, a nonprofit that operates communities in Missouri and Illinois, says they screen all employees before their shifts, make masks available for them, assess "residents throughout the day for fever and respiratory symptoms," and that they have restricted visitors, stopped communal dining and other activities and increased cleaning, among other measures to combat the spread of the virus.
Laclede Groves is located at 723 South Laclede Station Road.
Another LSS facility, Mason Pointe in Town & Country, reported a case of COVID-19 two weeks ago.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.