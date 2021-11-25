End ‘vaccine apartheid,’ nonprofit groups tell World Trade Organization

“The institution whose rules enforce vaccine apartheid is, unbelievably, attempting to have a meeting under conditions of vaccine apartheid, without having first resolved that apartheid by agreeing to the TRIPS waiver,” the coalition's letter said.

“To proceed under these circumstances will further erode the WTO's legitimacy, and undermine the credibility of the new Director-General, at a time when the organization’s credibility is already at an all time low.”

The group said a ministerial meeting is not needed to approve a waiver and that such a change could be made by the WTO General Council in Geneva.

South Africa and India had made it clear “that without a waiver there is no outcome” from the WTO meeting, said coordinator James, director of international programs at the Center for Economic Policy Research in Washington. “Developing countries are holding out hard to get a waiver that will save lives and end the pandemic.”

Officials at the South African and Indian embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A WTO spokesperson could not immediately be reached.