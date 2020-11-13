Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus, meta-study finds

Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in the Lancet’s journal EClinicalMedicine.

About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said. Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom.

“Asians may be at higher risk of ITU (intensive therapy unit) admission and death,” the analysis read.

“These findings are of critical public health importance in informing interventions to reduce morbidity and mortality amongst ethnic minority groups,” it added.

Ethnic minority groups were more likely to be employed as essential workers, making them less able to work from home, the study said. Therefore, they continued to have contact with others through work or commuting, thereby being left more exposed to infection.