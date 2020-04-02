Eureka High School guidance counselor dies of coronavirus

EUREKA —Eureka High School guidance counselor Sandy Kearney has died of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Rockwood School District.
Kearney had worked at Eureka High School since the 1980s, including more than 25 years as a counselor.
"The connections she has within our entire Rockwood family are strong and numerous. She will be missed terribly," Superintendent Mark T. Miles said in the news release.
