Eureka High School guidance counselor dies of coronavirus
Eureka High School back in session

Eureka High School gymnasium in 2017. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

EUREKA —Eureka High School guidance counselor Sandy Kearney has died of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Rockwood School District. 

Kearney had worked at Eureka High School since the 1980s, including more than 25 years as a counselor. 

"The connections she has within our entire Rockwood family are strong and numerous. She will be missed terribly," Superintendent Mark T. Miles said in the news release. 

