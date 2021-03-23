 Skip to main content
Evictions to resume in St. Louis County, starting with 'drug-related criminal activity'
Evictions to resume in St. Louis County, starting with 'drug-related criminal activity'

Evictions return to St. Louis

Ryan Schwent, an employee with Broad Management, changes the lock on an apartment whose occupants are being evicted in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. After the Sheriff's Department clears an apartment of occupants and performs a search the locks are immediately changed so the old tenants can't get back in. The items left can then either been thrown away or stored by the landlord but they cannot be sold according to the Sheriff's office. The landlord also has the option to work with the tenant to return the items. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

CLAYTON — Evictions are set to resume in St. Louis County, including some as early as this week, according to a Tuesday announcement from the St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The Sheriff's Office will prioritize the eviction of those engaged in drug-related criminal activity on rental properties, according to the announcement. Also prioritized will be situations where failing to evict would result in physical injury or "substantial" property damage to other tenants or landlords, as well as property rented for commercial purposes. 

All other pending evictions will resume on April 5, according to the announcement. 

More than 500 evictions have been on hold over the past year since a court order, in accordance with federal guidelines, halted them amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

St. Louis County Judge Michael D. Burton noted in Tuesday's announcement that federal funding is available to help tenants catch up on back rent and utility bills, and to help landlords recoup losses. 

For information about how to receive assistance, visit here starting March 29. 

