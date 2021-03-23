Evictions to resume in St. Louis County, starting with 'drug-related criminal activity'

CLAYTON — Evictions are set to resume in St. Louis County, including some as early as this week, according to a Tuesday announcement from the St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The Sheriff's Office will prioritize the eviction of those engaged in drug-related criminal activity on rental properties, according to the announcement. Also prioritized will be situations where failing to evict would result in physical injury or "substantial" property damage to other tenants or landlords, as well as property rented for commercial purposes.

All other pending evictions will resume on April 5, according to the announcement.

More than 500 evictions have been on hold over the past year since a court order, in accordance with federal guidelines, halted them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Louis County Judge Michael D. Burton noted in Tuesday's announcement that federal funding is available to help tenants catch up on back rent and utility bills, and to help landlords recoup losses.

For information about how to receive assistance, visit here starting March 29.

