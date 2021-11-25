Expanded eligibility boosts COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. ahead of holidays

Millions of Americans got COVID-19 booster shots at a near record pace after President Joe Biden’s administration expanded eligibility last week, but health officials concerned about climbing infections ahead of the winter holiday season urged more to get the additional protection.

About 37.5 million people had received a booster shot in the United States as of Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I think it is a good start,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a leading infectious disease expert from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, who added that he believed boosters are more important for personal protection than for curtailing spread of the virus.

“I am hoping for much better. I would like to see all of that doubled very, very quickly,” he said of booster uptake.

U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for vaccine booster shots to all adults, allowing millions more Americans to get additional the protection amid a recent rise in infections, including among the fully vaccinated.

Previously, people age 65 and older and those at high risk of infection due to underlying health or employment conditions were eligible for the extra shots.