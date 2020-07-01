Face masks to be required in St. Louis and St. Louis County

Residents of St. Louis and St. Louis County will be required to wear face coverings in public, the Post-Dispatch has learned.

The requirement is expected to be made public in a joint announcement from city and county officials and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Mayor Lyda Krewson's spokesman, Jacob Long, said she will speak about the issue during her 2 p.m. Facebook Live session updating the city's efforts dealing with the coronavirus.

The announcement comes two days after Jackson County required people to wear face masks in public amid the coronavirus pandemic, following similar orders from others in the Kansas City metro area. Jackson County's mandate went into effect today. Kansas City's face mask requirement went into effect on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth face covering in public when social distancing is difficult. Face coverings offer some protection against large infectious droplets spread when a person sneezes, coughs or talks.

Masks also help prevent those who may not know they are infectious from spreading the virus to others.

A mask should be secured with ties or ear loops, fit snugly to the face and cover the nose and mouth. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose while wearing and removing your mask. Wash or sanitize hands immediately after removing. Health officials also recommend routinely laundering masks.

The CDC.gov provides instructions on how to make face coverings. Anyone can also drive by St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s four clinic locations from 1 and 5 p.m. today, and from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and pick up a free mask: the John C. Murphy in Berkeley, South County Health Center in Sunset Hills, and North Central Health Clinic in Pine Lawn.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeremy Kohler Jeremy Kohler is an investigative reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Jeremy Kohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today