Face masks to be required in St. Louis and St. Louis County
Face masks to be required in St. Louis and St. Louis County

March to the Arch against police brutality

Evelyn Jones wears a mask she received from a pediatric dentist while attending a rally and march against police brutality at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on Sunday, June 14, 2020. About 150 people, including many children, marched to the Gateway Arch for a moment of silence before returning to the plaza to hear speakers. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Residents of St. Louis and St. Louis County will be required to wear face coverings in public, the Post-Dispatch has learned.

The requirement is expected to be made public in a joint announcement from city and county officials and the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Mayor Lyda Krewson's spokesman, Jacob Long, said she will speak about the issue during her 2 p.m. Facebook Live session updating the city's efforts dealing with the coronavirus.

The announcement comes two days after Jackson County required people to wear face masks in public amid the coronavirus pandemic, following similar orders from others in the Kansas City metro area. Jackson County's mandate went into effect today. Kansas City's face mask requirement went into effect on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth face covering in public when social distancing is difficult. Face coverings offer some protection against large infectious droplets spread when a person sneezes, coughs or talks.

Masks also help prevent those who may not know they are infectious from spreading the virus to others.

A mask should be secured with ties or ear loops, fit snugly to the face and cover the nose and mouth. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose while wearing and removing your mask. Wash or sanitize hands immediately after removing. Health officials also recommend routinely laundering masks.

The CDC.gov provides instructions on how to make face coverings. Anyone can also drive by St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s four clinic locations from 1 and 5 p.m. today, and from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and pick up a free mask: the John C. Murphy in Berkeley, South County Health Center in Sunset Hills, and North Central Health Clinic in Pine Lawn.

