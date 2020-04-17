Farmer's market to open Saturday with one vendor and social distancing

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood Farmers Market will hold a "soft opening" Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Summit Produce as the only vendor. Shoppers are asked to wear a face mask and use “proper social distancing.”
“This will be an experiment in cooperation by the public — if it works, we may gradually open more vendors," Councilwoman Ellen Edman said.
Founded in 1976, the market is at the intersection of East Argonne Drive and Taylor Avenue. It is owned by the city of Kirkwood and administered by the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.
Donna Poe, executive director of the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District, said the market will limit the number of shoppers in the facility at a time on Saturday. The facility will provide hand sanitizer as shoppers enter and leave. Organizers hope more of the market's farmers and other producers will be available on April 25.
