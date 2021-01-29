Farmington to host mass vaccination site for eligible residents

FARMINGTON — The St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition has partnered with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services to bring a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Farmington on Thursday, according to a news release from Parkland Health Center.

The mass vaccination clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Farmington Civic Center. Eligible for the event are individuals who pre-registered with the St. Francois County Health Center, receive a call from a coalition member, and are provided an appointment time. This is not a walk-in event.

Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that the National Guard will be assisting DHSS and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. A mass vaccination team has been assigned to each of Missouri's nine Highway Patrol regions.

To pre-register to receive vaccine in St. Francois County, click here.