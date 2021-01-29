 Skip to main content
Farmington to host mass vaccination site for eligible residents
Farmington to host mass vaccination site for eligible residents

Southeast Missouri State University mass vaccination site

The vaccine clinic at the Farmington Civic Center will be set up similar to one being held at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. It will not be a walk-in clinic. (Photo via Parkland Health Center)

 Provided by Parkland Health Center

FARMINGTON — The St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition has partnered with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services to bring a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Farmington on Thursday, according to a news release from Parkland Health Center.

The mass vaccination clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Farmington Civic Center. Eligible for the event are individuals who pre-registered with the St. Francois County Health Center, receive a call from a coalition member, and are provided an appointment time. This is not a walk-in event.

Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that the National Guard will be assisting DHSS and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. A mass vaccination team has been assigned to each of Missouri's nine Highway Patrol regions.

To pre-register to receive vaccine in St. Francois County, click here

