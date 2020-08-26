 Skip to main content
FDA approves Washington University’s new saliva-based COVID-19 test, Parson says
Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts

FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

 Wilfredo Lee

JEFFERSON CITY — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday.

The FDA and Washington University did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Aug. 13, the university said it was seeking 2,000 volunteers to evaluate a “rapid COVID-19 saliva test.”

Parson called the test a “game-changer” and suggested the tests — considered more comfortable than nasal tests — would be deployed in Missouri.

“A new, saliva-based COVID-19 test developed in Missouri has been approved for use by the FDA,” Parson said Tuesday. “This test, developed by researchers at Washington University, is a major development in testing technology.”

He said the test would allow the state to increase testing volumes and improve the pace of test processing in the state.

The FDA earlier this month gave emergency use authorization to a saliva-based test developed by researchers at the Yale School for Public Health called SalivaDirect.

This story will be updated.

