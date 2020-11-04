Federal aid in St. Louis slated for more utility, small business and child care provider relief

ST. LOUIS — About $2.4 million in St. Louis' federal pandemic relief funds will be used for grants for utility assistance, small businesses and child care providers, the city announced Wednesday.

The city's Board of Estimate and Apportionment unanimously approved a request from Mayor Lyda Krewson Wednesday to use a portion of the city's $64 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, to continue three ongoing relief efforts.

The board, which must approve all CARES Act spending in the city, approved $500,000 for more utility payment assistance to residents through a partnership with the nonprofit Cool Down & Heat Up St. Louis. The city has already dedicated $3 million in CARES Act funds to the effort launched in July. Residents can apply for assistance with gas or electic bills by calling (314) 657-1599 or visiting heatupstlouis.org.

A total of $680,000 in grants will also go to city child care providers and early childhood care centers. The funds will be added to $1.5 million already distributed to the providers through the St. Louis Mental Health Board.

The board on Wednesday also approved $1.2 million to be added to the Small Business Grant Fund, which is distributed by the St. Louis Development Corporation. The fund gives $5,000 grants to local businesses with 25 or fewer employees. The city already dedicated $4 million in CARES Act money to the fund and will be taking new applications from local businesses.

