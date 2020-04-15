You are the owner of this article.
Federal inmate at Lincoln County Jail tests positive for COVID-19
Federal inmate at Lincoln County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

TROY, Mo. — A federal inmate at Lincoln County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. 

The man's positive test results came back Tuesday, said Lt. Andy Binder, and the man has been quarantined since he began showing symptoms.

No other inmates at Lincoln County Jail, which holds about 150 inmates, have been tested or shown symptoms after being assessed, Binder said. 

The jail was cleaned and items were sterilized following the positive test confirmation, Binder said. 

