Federal judge considering whether STL officials can evict homeless encampment

The suit, which seeks class-action status to represent others in the camp, says there are not enough beds to accommodate the estimated 500 to 600 homeless in the area.

If ousted from the camp, Frank would not have a safe shelter, the suit asserts. The eviction of Frank and others under threat of arrest would violate the 8th Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment, the suit says.

But in affidavits filed Friday in response to the suit, Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis Department of Health, said that at least 50 hotel rooms had been arranged, as well as space at the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home and the Buder Recreation Center in the Gate District neighborhood. Echols said that there were unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the encampment, including the failure to maintain social distancing and gatherings of more than 10 people, leading to a risk for spreading the coronavirus.

Conway's affidavit says some residents left before Friday and a food distribution tent was taken away Thursday. He said testing of the occupants for COVID-19 began Thursday as well.

The city's filing Friday says "a group of homeless persons has seized a public park and turned it into an encampment during the existing public health crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic." City ordinances preclude camping, and those in the park "have been given ample notice of the illegality of their conduct," the filing continues. It also says that Frank had not been threatened with arrest.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member