Federal judge considering whether STL officials can evict homeless encampment

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. Friday with details from hearing on temporary restraining order to block clearance of homeless camp.
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge was considering Friday whether to allow the city to move forward with plans to evict a homeless encampment at a downtown park.
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk heard arguments for two hours on a restraining order sought by the ArchCity Defenders legal advocacy group to keep the city from clearing the encampment across from City Hall. It wasn't immediately clear when she will rule on the matter.
City officials said that if she does not block the removal of the homeless from the park, they would resume taking camp residents to shelters, removing tents from the park and asking people to leave when the park closes at 10 p.m. Friday.
Officials had set a deadline of 10 a.m. Friday for the roughly 50 occupants of the park, arguing that the encampment's crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus. After the deadline passed, officials fanned out, signing up those who wanted to take a taxi to a hotel or other shelter with a bed.
Police officials were standing by, including Chief John Hayden. Mayor Lyda Krewson's chief of staff, Steve Conway, said officials were going to accommodate those willing to relocate, but didn't elaborate about what would happen to those who were unwilling.
About 10:30 a.m., six city workers wearing yellow safety vests and face masks began trying to collect and bag unoccupied tents and other belongings, but were blocked by residents of the encampment and protesters, who stood on the tents to keep them from being taken away.
Amid a shouting match, Todd Waelterman, St. Louis' director of operations, had his surgical mask torn off by one man. Waelterman summoned police, and the workers left the area to applause and jeers.
"This all they got. Leave them alone," one woman shouted.
ArchCity Defenders sued Friday morning on behalf of one of the occupants of the camp, Ranata Frank, saying that she'd signed up for space in a hotel three weeks ago and is still waiting for a bed. The city is failing to address the needs of the homeless, the firm says. The city's order to vacate conflicts with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says clearing encampments "can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers.”
The suit says Frank has been seeking a home since moving to St. Louis in November. She lived in the Soulard neighborhood before moving to the downtown camp during the COVID-19 pandemic because food was being distributed there.
The suit, which seeks class-action status to represent others in the camp, says there are not enough beds to accommodate the estimated 500 to 600 homeless in the area.
If ousted from the camp, Frank would not have a safe shelter, the suit asserts. The eviction of Frank and others under threat of arrest would violate the 8th Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment, the suit says.
But in affidavits filed Friday in response to the suit, Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis Department of Health, said that at least 50 hotel rooms had been arranged, as well as space at the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home and the Buder Recreation Center in the Gate District neighborhood. Echols said that there were unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the encampment, including the failure to maintain social distancing and gatherings of more than 10 people, leading to a risk for spreading the coronavirus.
Conway's affidavit says some residents left before Friday and a food distribution tent was taken away Thursday. He said testing of the occupants for COVID-19 began Thursday as well.
The city's filing Friday says "a group of homeless persons has seized a public park and turned it into an encampment during the existing public health crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic." City ordinances preclude camping, and those in the park "have been given ample notice of the illegality of their conduct," the filing continues. It also says that Frank had not been threatened with arrest.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.