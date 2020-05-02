Federal judge refuses to block clearance of homeless encampment in downtown St. Louis

In court testimony Friday, officials said they would begin moving willing residents of the camp into housing if the temporary restraining order was not issued. They would then clear the tents, and ask anyone left in the park after the 10 p.m. closing time to leave.

City officials had set a deadline of 10 a.m. Friday for the roughly 50 occupants of the park, saying that the encampment's crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading coronavirus. But they were blocked by the filing of the lawsuit Friday morning.

Frank's lawsuit says that she's been seeking a home since moving to St. Louis in November, and had signed up for space in a hotel three weeks ago but is still waiting for a bed. The suit says clearing the camp would conflicts with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says clearing encampments "can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers.” And it says the eviction of Frank and others under threat of arrest would violate the 8th Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

It also seeks class-action status to represent others in the camp.