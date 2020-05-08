Federal jury trials in eastern Missouri postponed through July 5

ST. LOUIS — There will be no federal jury trials in eastern Missouri until at least July 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a judge's order Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel extended an existing order that had postponed civil and criminal trials through May 31, citing the "need to protect the health and safety of defendants, their counsel, prosecutors, court staff, and the public by reducing the number of in-person hearings to the fullest extent possible, and due to the inability of the Court to ensure that a fair cross-section of jurors is available during the specified time."

The court draws jurors from counties throughout eastern Missouri. Continuing restrictions on crowd sizes, and differing stay-at-home orders, may limit some prospective jurors' participation. Court officials in St. Louis, like other state and federal courts, have postponed many hearings and held essential ones via telephone or video.

Jury trials in the Western District of Missouri had already been postponed until after July 6. Non-emergency civil and criminal hearings have been postponed until after May 17.

Federal courts in the Southern District of Illinois are closed to most matters through May 31.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member