Federal prosecutors resist calls to free inmates as coronavirus spreads

“An argument can be made that he potentially is safer where he is — sheltered in place in a facility that has the ability to control people’s interactions, screening of people coming in from the outside,” they wrote in a filing.

Prosecutors have also asserted that judges lack the power to let prisoners serve out their sentences at home. That was one of the arguments prosecutors made in the case of Lee, the Oakdale inmate.

David Joseph, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, told Reuters his office would not oppose an expedited re-sentencing hearing by video conference, where Lee’s defense lawyer could bring up concerns about his client’s health in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a filing Friday, Joseph’s office contended that it fears that Lee now has more incentive to flee if released "due to the unique circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Big new powers

Prior to the new economic stimulus law, the BOP could only release inmates to home confinement who had already served 90% of their sentence or had no more than six months left to go.