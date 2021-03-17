 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds to invest more than $12 billion to scale up COVID-19 testing
0 comments

Feds to invest more than $12 billion to scale up COVID-19 testing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
National Guard administers COVID-19 tests in St. Charles

Clean swabs are placed in testing tubes before being put into a COVID-19 kit and dispensed to people at Family Arena in St. Charles on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is investing $12.25 billion on ramping up COVID-19 testing in the country to help schools reopen safely and promote testing equity among high-risk and underserved populations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday it will provide $10 billion to states to support COVID-19 screening testing for teachers, staff and students to assist schools resume in-person instruction.

Screening tests are primarily used in asymptomatic populations to determine the likelihood of having or developing a particular disease.

The remaining $2.25 billion HHS investment will be used to scale up testing among high-risk and underserved populations, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural areas, the U.S. health agency added.

“COVID-19 testing is critical to saving lives and restoring economic activity,” HHS Acting Secretary Norris Cochran said.

The funds will be taken from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed into law last week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dr. Hilary Babcock discusses why coronavirus cases have dropped dramatically since the start of the year

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports