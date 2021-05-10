 Skip to main content
FEMA announces temporary new hours for vaccinations at the Dome
ST. LOUIS — FEMA announced changes to hours of distribution for those looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Vaccinations will be administered at the Plaza Central entrance at the Dome on 6th Street and Convention Plaza. The new hours are because of the Monster Jam truck show this week. 

Normal hours will resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting May 18

  • Tuesday, May 11 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday May 12 – Saturday May 15 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 16 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday, May 17 – 8 a.m. to 4 pm.
