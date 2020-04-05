Ferguson-Florissant school district suspends food service after deaths of two bus drivers

HAZELWOOD — Two Ferguson-Florissant School District bus drivers died this weekend, including one who tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said on Sunday.

The bus driver, who drove a food distribution vehicle for McCluer North High, tested positive for the illness on Saturday and died on Sunday, district officials said.

The district began a food distribution program on March 18 after their schools closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said. The driver had not worked after March 20.

A second bus driver died on Saturday following an unrelated illness. However, that driver also had symptoms of COVID-19. The second driver, who drove a food distribution vehicle for Cross Keys Middle School, did not work any later than March 20, officials said.

A McCluer North staff member has also tested positive for COVID-19, after not working since before spring break. Officials emphasized it has been more than 14 days since any of the three employees has worked, and none were known to be working when they had symptoms.