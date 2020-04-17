Ferguson-Florissant School District will resume food distribution on April 20

HAZELWOOD — The Ferguson-Florissant School District on Friday announced two sites where families of students can pick up food starting April 20.

The district's food distribution had been suspended earlier in April after the death of two bus drivers who delivered meals.

Starting April 20, families of students can pick up food at The Savoy, a banquet hall in Ferguson, and Empower North County at Trinity Church, in the Florissant area, said district superintendent Joseph David.

More details about times and meals can be found at https://www.fergflor.org/united.

Before suspending food distribution earlier this month, the district had more than 200 distribution points for students to get food. The district said it's working to establish more distribution points again.

The driver who died after testing positive for COVID-19 was assigned to deliver meals to McCluer North High students.