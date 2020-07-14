Ferguson-Florissant schools likely to start online due to rise in coronavirus cases

Students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District could start classes virtually next month because of rising cases of COVID-19 in the community. The district's board is "strongly considering" not opening school buildings on the first day of school August 24, according to an email sent to families this week. Online learning would continue at least through October 21, the end of the first quarter.
Ferguson-Florissant would join school districts in Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Diego in deciding to start the school year with 100% distance learning.
School districts in the St. Louis region are expected to release their reopening plans on Monday. Most, including St. Louis Public Schools, have indicated they plan to offer virtual and in-person options for students.
