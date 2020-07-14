You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ferguson-Florissant schools likely to start online due to rise in coronavirus cases
0 comments

Ferguson-Florissant schools likely to start online due to rise in coronavirus cases

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District could start classes virtually next month because of rising cases of COVID-19 in the community. The district's board is "strongly considering" not opening school buildings on the first day of school August 24, according to an email sent to families this week. Online learning would continue at least through October 21, the end of the first quarter.

Ferguson-Florissant would join school districts in Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Diego in deciding to start the school year with 100% distance learning. 

School districts in the St. Louis region are expected to release their reopening plans on Monday. Most, including St. Louis Public Schools, have indicated they plan to offer virtual and in-person options for students.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports