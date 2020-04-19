Festus long-term care facility reports 64 cases of coronavirus

“As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, our team at Festus Manor is grateful for the continued support by Mercy Hospital, the Jefferson County Health Department and the entire community of Festus,” Jeanne Dirschuweit, administrator at Festus Manor, said in a statement. “The only way we can eradicate this disease is through full transparency and commitment to safety protocols from the entire community, beginning with facility-wide testing."

County health officials are currently reporting 210 COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County and three deaths.

Other long-term care facilities in the St. Louis area have also struggled with the rapid spread of the virus, which can be more severe for the elderly and people with preexisting conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least two nursing home residents in a Monroe County facility have died of the coronavirus, and five residents of a St. Louis nursing home have also died.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member