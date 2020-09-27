 Skip to main content
Fifteen residents test positive for coronavirus at Monroe County senior living facility
WATERLOO — Fifteen residents of the Oak Hill senior living facility have tested positive for COVID-19, staff said in a statement released Friday.

Residents and staff were tested again on Thursday, though those results had not yet been received by Sunday evening. 

All positive patients are being kept under quarantine. Outside visits to the facility have been cancelled, and the facility is not currently admitting new residents.

"Please maintain contact with your loved one through phone calls and window visits," Oak Hill Director Brian Koontz said in a statement. "It is extremely important to keep the windows closed during any window visit."

