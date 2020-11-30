Filling up: St. Louis region breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record for third straight day

For the third day in a row, the St. Louis region broke its previous record for the seven-day average of total coronavirus hospitalizations, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Sunday's average of 897 patients is 13 higher than the day before and 19 higher than Friday's average.

The seven-day average shows the trend of cases, minimizing daily fluctuations in reported numbers. The task force data includes patients from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities.

Hospitals are operating at 77% of staffed bed capacity and 89% of staffed intensive care unit capacity, a slight increase in the last couple of days.

The number of patients with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus was 994, up 11 from the day before. New hospital admissions reported Sunday were 116, up from 88 on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU increased to 202 from 195, and the number of patients on ventilators also increased, to 127 from 122.