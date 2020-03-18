First COVID-19 death announced in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday from his Capitol office.

The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Boone County, which includes Columbia, and contracted the disease through travel, officials said during a Wednesday news conference.

"We've had our first death of COVID-19 here in the state of Missouri," Parson said.

State officials did not immediately provide more details about the patient Wednesday afternoon. The governor is set to give another press conference Wednesday evening.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said the family of the patient, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, called 911 Wednesday morning "to report a medical emergency."

He said dispatchers were told the patient had tested positive for COVID-19.

Treece said responders wore the "proper personal protective equipment" before "entering the home and making contact with the patient."

He said the patient was taken to University Hospital at MU Health Care in Columbia.

He said the emergency responders were isolated and screened for exposure and potential testing.

"These six emergency responders are being quarantined in Boone County," Treece said.

The mayor said officials would "continue to work with the family to trace and evaluate exposure risks."

"We are in this together and we will get through this together," Treece said.

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county