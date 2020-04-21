First Missouri Department of Corrections prisoner tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Authorities on Tuesday said a man incarcerated at a men's Missouri Department of Corrections facility is the first MODOC inmate to test positive for COVID-19.

The man is incarcerated at Southeast Correctional Center and has been in isolation since April 15, when he first began displaying coronavirus symptoms, according to a press release from MODOC.

Earlier this month at the same facility, three SECC staff members tested positive for coronavirus. They are quarantined in their homes.

MODOC says all prisoners were given at least one face cover, and prison staff at all facilities are having their temperatures taken upon arrival.

MODOC says testing is available at each of their facilities in the state.

2 inmates, 1 staffer now positive for virus in Lincoln County jail A sheriff's lieutenant said the sheriff's office initially received eight test kits and has nine more coming from the Missouri health department.

