First Missouri DOC prisoner tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY — A person incarcerated with the Missouri Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent Monday.

From March 4 to March 19, the prisoner had been monitored for a suspected respiratory condition at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph, the department said. He was admitted to a Kansas City-area hospital March 19.

The Missouri DOC said all staff who were in contact with the infected man wore protective equipment and were notified of the inmate's positive test results. Also, rooms and vehicles the prisoner was in have been sanitized.

Other prisoners have not been around the infected person since March 4, the Missouri DOC said.

The Missouri DOC announced on March 12 it was suspending visitation for 30 days.

