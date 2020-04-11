You are the owner of this article.
First pediatric coronavirus patient at St. Louis Children’s Hospital goes home
ST. LOUIS — The first pediatric patient to suffer from COVID-19 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital went home Friday, the hospital said. 

Tony Trimble, 18, has Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects appetite, growth, metabolism, cognitive function and behavior.

He had been hospitalized since March 25 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Updates on his condition and the support he has received are posted on the Prayers for Tony Trimble Facebook page

Check out the video of his discharge and the celebration hospital staff held for him: 

