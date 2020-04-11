First pediatric coronavirus patient at St. Louis Children’s Hospital goes home

ST. LOUIS — The first pediatric patient to suffer from COVID-19 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital went home Friday, the hospital said.
Tony Trimble, 18, has Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects appetite, growth, metabolism, cognitive function and behavior.
He had been hospitalized since March 25 after testing positive for COVID-19.
Updates on his condition and the support he has received are posted on the Prayers for Tony Trimble Facebook page.
Check out the video of his discharge and the celebration hospital staff held for him:
