Five test positive for COVID-19 at nursing home in Union, Mo.
UNION — Two employees and three residents of Sunset Health Care Center in Union have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Franklin County Health Department.

The long-term care and rehabilitation facility sits on 14 acres and has been in business 30 years, according to its website. It is one of 21 facilities in Missouri, Oklahoma and Iowa owned by MGM Healthcare.

The two employees — ages 33 and 57 — live in St. Clair and Pacific, according to a list provided by the health department. The residents are ages 29, 55 and 62. All are men.

A person who answered phone at the center told a reporter, “No one is commenting at this time,” and quickly hung up. 

