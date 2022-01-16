Florissant Valley fire district limits patient transport to nearby hospitals; pandemic blamed

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District will only transport COVID-19 patients to hospitals nearby, the district announced on social media Sunday.

Officials made the decision because of the rising number of patients and the time it takes to decontaminate ambulances transporting them.

Ambulances will transport patients to Christian Hospital, Northwest Healthcare and DePaul Hospital. Pediatric patients who need specialty care only available at Cardinal Glennon of St. Louis Children’s hospitals will still be transported.

“We want to make sure as many of our ambulances as possible are available to our residents and the best way to do so is to keep them as close to the district as possible,” officials wrote.

The district made about 9,500 ambulance calls in the year 2020, according to its website.

Deputy Chief Mark Flauter said Sunday that the district had scaled back transport like this for about a year starting in spring 2020, but the omicron variant has changed matters.