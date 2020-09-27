For third consecutive day, Missouri reports record numbers of COVID-19 patients

ST. LOUIS — For the third consecutive day, Missouri on Sunday reported record numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday that 1,125 patients, in total, were in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Thursday, the most recent data available. That is the highest number the state has logged throughout the pandemic.

Statewide hospitalization data is not available for July 13 through July 24, and not every hospital reports every day.