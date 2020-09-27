For third consecutive day, Missouri reports record numbers of COVID-19 patients

ST. LOUIS — For the third consecutive day, Missouri on Sunday reported record numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday that 1,125 patients, in total, were in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Thursday, the most recent data available. That is the highest number the state has logged throughout the pandemic.
On Friday, there were 1,068 patients reported, and on Saturday there were 1,101.
Statewide hospitalization data is not available for July 13 through July 24, and not every hospital reports every day.
Data released Friday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows that COVID-19 patient admissions are rising especially quickly in outlying areas, like Jefferson and Franklin counties. Mercy Hospital Washington, seeing higher numbers of virus patients than ever, transferred two COVID-19 patients to Mercy South on Thursday because of lack of intensive care unit capacity.
After declining throughout the first few weeks of September, hospitalizations in the St. Louis region have also risen recently. The seven-day average of new daily admissions was 35 on Sunday, up from 31 on Sept. 21, according to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The task force data lags by two days, and includes patient numbers from BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities in the metro area.
Missouri reported 1,392 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, reaching a total of 123,406 since the beginning of the pandemic. Illinois reported 1,604 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, reaching a total of 287,930, and 13 more deaths.
