Franklin County confirmed coronavirus cases hit 71, with three deaths

Franklin County has reported an additional 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 71 with three deaths, according to Tim Brinker, the county’s presiding commissioner.

More than half the cases, 41, are in Washington. The others are in the following places: six in Pacific, three in Sullivan, two in Lonedell, five in Villa Ridge, six in Union, one in St. Albans, four in St. Clair, one in New Haven, one in Labadie and one in Leslie.

Brinker said in a Saturday news release that he had requested in a conference call with Gov. Mike Parson and Randall Williams, director of the state’s health department, that the county get more test kits, as well as more personal protective equipment for county and nursing-home workers, especially hospital gowns. He also asked for a single point of contact to submit the county’s COVID-19 related expenses.

Test kits were out the same day, Brinker said, and the county is “being forwarded those contacts” from Missouri companies providing protective equipment, and will be receiving the contact for invoice submittals via email.

