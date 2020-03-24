Franklin County confirms four cases of coronavirus

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Four people in Franklin County have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
The county's presiding commissioner, Tim Brinker, said in a brief statement that the county's health department has confirmed the four cases.
No other information was immediately available.
Rachel Rice
