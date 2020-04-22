Franklin County leader says virus cases remain low so it's time for commerce to relaunch

The decision comes amid protests this week at the Missouri Capitol building and in other U.S. states to lift restrictions on businesses and gatherings. Brinker said Franklin County's stay-at-home order has been more stringent than other St. Louis-area counties.

He told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that for some businesses that rely on larger groups of staff and customers, opening amid statewide restrictions on gatherings of 10 or fewer people is “probably not going to make a whole lot of economic sense” but would allow them to start planning their comebacks.

“Is it practical?” Brinker said. “Probably not, but they technically could be open if they wish to do so.”

He said Franklin County Health Director Angie Hittson agrees with the decision. Hittson referred questions to Brinker on Wednesday.

He said he's also been sharply criticized since yesterday's announcement including messages that he "should be shot" or asking whether "the backward hillbillies in your hoosier county" are "tired of being cooped up in their meth labs."