Franklin County leader says virus cases remain low so it's time for commerce to relaunch

UNION — Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker on Wednesday defended his decision to allow some businesses to reopen this weekend but noted that it is likely impractical for some to do so.
“The numbers simply cannot justify what is impacting everybody’s lives right now,” Brinker said.
The county has a population of about 104,000 residents and as of Wednesday has reported 105 cases of the coronavirus, including 10 deaths. Thirty-four of those who tested positive have recovered and 49 others are in skilled care facilities, leaving about a dozen people who are quarantined at home and cooperating with health officials, Brinker said.
“That’s 12 out there in the public, technically, on their own recognizance and very responsible,” he said. “That’s what we’re dealing with.”
He continued, “Based on the facts that we have at hand, we are going to indeed proceed with controlled, safe reopening of commerce here in Franklin.”
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the county will allow its golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise and fitness studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks to reopen. All have been closed since March 24. Brinker made the announcement Tuesday in a video posted to YouTube.
The decision comes amid protests this week at the Missouri Capitol building and in other U.S. states to lift restrictions on businesses and gatherings. Brinker said Franklin County's stay-at-home order has been more stringent than other St. Louis-area counties.
He told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that for some businesses that rely on larger groups of staff and customers, opening amid statewide restrictions on gatherings of 10 or fewer people is “probably not going to make a whole lot of economic sense” but would allow them to start planning their comebacks.
“Is it practical?” Brinker said. “Probably not, but they technically could be open if they wish to do so.”
He said Franklin County Health Director Angie Hittson agrees with the decision. Hittson referred questions to Brinker on Wednesday.
He said he's also been sharply criticized since yesterday's announcement including messages that he "should be shot" or asking whether "the backward hillbillies in your hoosier county" are "tired of being cooped up in their meth labs."
Brinker said the commentary is "hardly fair but I understand the frustrations of the people."
Allowing businesses to reopen, will enable them to begin planning for “re-entry and re-establishment.”
“Let’s start thinking about these things instead of dwelling on the horror of the past,” he said.
Social distancing guidelines outlined in Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order are set to expire May 3.
Brinker said he spoke to Parson who assured him that by Friday the state will offer more detailed guidelines for reopening businesses.
