Franklin County reaches 11 positive cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County has reached 11 positive cases of COVID-19, Tim Brinker, the county’s presiding commissioner, confirmed Saturday.

The county has 118 tests pending.

Most of the tests have been done at a site operated by Mercy at the Washington fairgrounds in Franklin County.

Brinker pointed to a steep decline in flu cases as a sign that public health measures have been effective.

“I am very proud of our residents taking this seriously and helping everyone by abiding by the laws in place so we can all claim victory over COVID-19,” Brinker said in an email.

