Franklin County reports 22 coronavirus cases, offers breakdown by town
0 comments

Franklin County reports 22 coronavirus cases, offers breakdown by town

  • 0
Missouri coronavirus cases spike; unclear if it's a hot spot

A person walks across a street as a marquee displays a message that a movie theater is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Twenty-two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County, officials said Thursday.

Officials provided a breakdown of the cases by age and by area. Washington has the most cases of any town in the county with five, and Villa Ridge and Union each have four.

Three people are infected in Pacific, there are two cases each in St. Clair and Lonedell, and Sullivan and St. Albans each have one. 

The youngest person with the virus is a 21-year-old woman in Washington and the oldest is an 86-year-old man in Villa Ridge. Six people in their 70s and four people in their 60s have the virus, but it has impacted both younger and older adults in the county.

“Quite frankly, it’s everywhere, and people need to be aware of that,” county Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Wednesday.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344

@RachelDRice on Twitter

rrice@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports