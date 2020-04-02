Franklin County reports 22 coronavirus cases, offers breakdown by town

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Twenty-two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County, officials said Thursday.

Officials provided a breakdown of the cases by age and by area. Washington has the most cases of any town in the county with five, and Villa Ridge and Union each have four.

Three people are infected in Pacific, there are two cases each in St. Clair and Lonedell, and Sullivan and St. Albans each have one.

The youngest person with the virus is a 21-year-old woman in Washington and the oldest is an 86-year-old man in Villa Ridge. Six people in their 70s and four people in their 60s have the virus, but it has impacted both younger and older adults in the county.

“Quite frankly, it’s everywhere, and people need to be aware of that,” county Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Wednesday.

