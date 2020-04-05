You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Franklin County reports five new cases, two deaths from COVID-19
0 comments

Franklin County reports five new cases, two deaths from COVID-19

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

FRANKLIN COUNTY — There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-10 in Franklin County, and there have been two deaths.

The county has now seen 32 total cases of COVID-19, 11 of them in Washington.

The county reported its first two deaths due to the virus on Sunday: One 86-year-old male in Villa Ridge, and one 85-year-old male in Washington.

• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• Area events canceled or postponed

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• Cases in Missouri by date

• Cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports