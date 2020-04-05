Franklin County reports five new cases, two deaths from COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY — There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-10 in Franklin County, and there have been two deaths.
The county has now seen 32 total cases of COVID-19, 11 of them in Washington.
The county reported its first two deaths due to the virus on Sunday: One 86-year-old male in Villa Ridge, and one 85-year-old male in Washington.
