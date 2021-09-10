 Skip to main content
Franklin County to vote on resolution against vaccine mandates
FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Commission will vote on a resolution next week in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The resolution, which will come before the commission Tuesday, proposes that the county refrain from requiring the COVID-19 vaccines for its employees.

"The County Commission of the County of Franklin, Missouri expresses its opposition, in the strongest possible terms, to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and any other similar legislation, order, ordinance, or regulation by any local, state or federal government that affects citizens rights to make their own health care choices," the proposed resolution reads.

The proposal comes in response to President Joe Biden's announcement on Thursday of new vaccine requirements for millions more Americans, including employees of the executive branch, businesses with more than 100 workers and health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding.

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Friday that he sees the resolution "more or less as reassurance to our population."

Brinker said he does believe the vaccines are "probably the absolute best way" to protect against the virus, but that getting immunized should be a personal decision.

As of Friday, 51% of Franklin County's population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 46% are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

The county reported 250 new cases over the past week, 77 of them among children. There are 25 residents hospitalized with the virus, and two active cases in long-term care facilities.

The county, with a population of 104,682, has reported 14,305 cases of the virus in total, and 219 deaths.

