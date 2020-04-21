Franklin County will allow some businesses to reopen Friday

WASHINGTON — Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker on Tuesday announced the county plans to allow some businesses to reopen as soon as Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At midnight Friday Franklin County's golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise and fitness studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks, all of which have been closed since March 24, will be allowed to reopen, Brinker said Tuesday evening in a YouTube video.

Businesses will still have to follow social distancing guidelines outlined in Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order, including limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Parson's order is set to expire May 3.

"We must allow for businesses to thrive and for people to choose," Brinker said, noting that the decision to allow reopenings came after consulting with Parson.