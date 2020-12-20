Franklin County's mask order expires as 13 new COVID-19 deaths announced

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County's mask mandate, issued in November, expired Sunday at noon as health department officials announced 13 more deaths countywide related to the coronavirus.

"The Franklin County Commission continues to urge our citizenry to continue being responsible and practice recommended measures to minimize the exposure/spread of the coronavirus," a statement issued Sunday read.

The Franklin County Health Department announced 61 new cases on Sunday, for a total of 6,305 cases, and 13 new deaths, for a total of 108 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The 13 people who died were mostly in their 70s, 80s or 90s, but one 47-year-old woman and one 55-year-old man also lost their lives.

The now-expired mask mandate required everyone above at 10 to wear a mask in indoor public spaces when around people other than household members. The order was punishable by a $15 fine for individuals and a $100 fine for businesses, government entities and organizations.

The health order was issued in light of "dire" public health warnings, and to help overburdened health systems, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker had said in November.

