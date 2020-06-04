You are the owner of this article.
Free COVID-19 testing and care kits distributed Friday at Florissant church
COVID-19 testing at Canfield Green

Barbara Walls, of Jennings, has her nostril swabbed on Friday, May 29, 2020, by LaJoyce McDonald, a nurse with Affinia Healthcare, as Nichole Wells, a medical assistant waits to collect the sample during COVID-19 testing at Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson. Affinia tested about 26 people free of charge from 9am to noon, no appointment necessary. Affinia will be offering free testing on Monday at the Roberts Building, at 1408 N. Kingshighway. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

FLORISSANT — An event providing free testing for COVID-19 and mask and sanitizer kits will be held Friday at Christ the King United Church of Christ in Florissant.

Testing and distribution of 5,000 kits will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. at the church, located at 11370 Old Halls Ferry Road.

Testing is for adults ages 18 and older and will be conducted from your vehicle. You must register in advance by calling 314-741-6806 or by submitting this online form.

Christ the King pastor Rev. Traci Blackmon is leading the event. Testing is made possible by the health organizations Faith and For the Sake of All and Care STL Health.

The kits are provided by Masks for the People, an effort to make sure minority communities have access to protective equipment and preventive care during the pandemic.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports