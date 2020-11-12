Free COVID-19 testing offered Friday at the International Institute of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can receive one from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the International Institute of St. Louis, 3401 Arsenal Street, according to an announcement from Affinia Healthcare.
The organization intends to target the immigrant community with the mobile testing site.
“There are many people at risk for COVID-19 who are hard to reach, such as new immigrants and those who need language interpretation services," said Kendra Holmes, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Affinia Healthcare. "The current surge in COVID-19 cases has especially impacted south St. Louis city zip codes.”
City government officials earlier this month also noted the spike in south St. Louis COVID-19 cases ahead of hosting a free mobile testing site at an Affinia Healthcare location. Cases by zip code can be viewed on the city's website.
Affinia has tested more than 18,000 people in St. Louis since April, according to the announcement.
From staff reports
