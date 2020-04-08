Free virtual counseling sessions for vets, military and their families

Centerstone is offering up to 12 free virtual counseling sessions to veterans, military members and their families across the St. Louis region.

The telehealth sessions provided via video or telephone are intended to help with challenges such as anxiety, depression, stress, substance use disorders and relationship problems.

“Centerstone has long provided care to military personnel and their family members, and our providers are specifically trained in military culture, so they understand their clients’ unique struggles in that respect,” says Jodie Robison, executive director of Centerstone’s Military Services.

Boeing has donated money to cover the cost of the services. To learn more, visit centerstonemilitaryfamilies.org or call 1-866-425-9828.

