From Kentucky to Arkansas, America’s least-vaccinated states led in-store holiday shopping

Consumers went out shopping because they already had low concerns about getting infected and saw little risk in doing so, said David Marcotte, a senior vice president at retail consultancy firm Kantar.

“I don’t think it was to make a statement or because they lack e-commerce access. I live in Arizona — the relationship between mask-wearing, vaccination and perception of risk does impact shopping,” he said.

In Idaho — the least-vaccinated U.S. state according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — brick-and-mortar sales rose between 6% and 8%.

“Those states tend to have more libertarian leanings and have been less careful about being out and about,” Forrester research analyst Sucharita Kodali said.

In-store sales growth was more moderate in parts of the East Coast, where vaccine rates are among the highest in the country. In New York, where about 72% of people are fully vaccinated, store sales grew between 5-6% during the holidays. New York has been especially hard-hit by omicron.

In Illinois, where only about 64% of people are fully vaccinated, brick-and-mortar sales rose between 9-10%, the Mastercard data showed.