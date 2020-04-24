Garza: St. Louis-area hospitals discharge more than 1,000 coronavirus patients; projected peak this weekend

If Gov. Mike Parson decides to lift stay-at-home orders and restrictions on businesses in the coming weeks, Garza said it's important for hospitals to see sustained decreases in coronavirus patients and for businesses to adjust their practices to reduce the risk of transmission.

"Stabilization and recovery are going to be coming, but we have to be patient. We have to be very deliberate in how we go about doing that," he said. "The virus will continue to spread. The goal is to keep it as low as possible. And so we have to be thinking in terms of how do we keep the spread as low as possible while balancing that while opening up the economy."