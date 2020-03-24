Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

After Friday, you won't need a fishing permit to cast bait in Missouri waters.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley said in a written statement. “Missouri’s rivers and streams offer high quality fishing as a way for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations. Fishing is also a great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time.”

Limits on fishing methods and other regulations will still apply, and the permit waiver won't apply to anyone whose fishing privileges were suspended before Friday.

Missouri waters see an average of about 1.1 million active fishers, according to the Department of Conservation. The state contains more than one million acres of surface water containing more than 200 different species of fish. At least 20 species have been designated as game fish, meaning fishers can catch them for sport.