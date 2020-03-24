You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
0 comments

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

Fishing as recreation program turns 50

An unidentified fisher waits patiently while fishing at Suson Park in south St. Louis County on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

After Friday, you won't need a fishing permit to cast bait in Missouri waters. 

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley said in a written statement. “Missouri’s rivers and streams offer high quality fishing as a way for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations. Fishing is also a great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time.”

Limits on fishing methods and other regulations will still apply, and the permit waiver won't apply to anyone whose fishing privileges were suspended before Friday. 

Missouri waters see an average of about 1.1 million active fishers, according to the Department of Conservation. The state contains more than one million acres of surface water containing more than 200 different species of fish. At least 20 species have been designated as game fish, meaning fishers can catch them for sport.

• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.

• Read the list of area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus.

• Area events canceled or postponed

• Read the list of canceled sports events.

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• COVID-19 cases in the United States

• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.




Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports